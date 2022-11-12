WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event (11/11/2022) Results (Dade City, FL)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 12, 2022

WWE NXT held a live event from the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida.

The results are as follows:

- NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

- Channing Lorenzo def. Isaac Odugbesan

- Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) def. Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahan) via DQ

- Alba Fyre def. Valentina Feroz

- Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs & Tate Baxter def. Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ Ava Raine )

- Oro Mensah def. Javier Bernal

- Indi Hartwell def. Tatum Paxley (w/ Ivy Nile)

- Bron Breakker, Wes Lee & Odyssey Jones def. Camelo Hayes, Damon Kemp, & Von Wagner (w/ Robert Stone)

Source: angelfire.com
