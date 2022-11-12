WWE NXT Live Event (11/11/2022) Results (Dade City, FL)

WWE NXT held a live event from the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida.
The results are as follows:
- NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson
- Channing Lorenzo def. Isaac Odugbesan
- Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) def. Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahan) via DQ
- Alba Fyre def. Valentina Feroz
- Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs & Tate Baxter def. Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ Ava Raine )
- Oro Mensah def. Javier Bernal
- Indi Hartwell def. Tatum Paxley (w/ Ivy Nile)
- Bron Breakker, Wes Lee & Odyssey Jones def. Camelo Hayes, Damon Kemp, & Von Wagner (w/ Robert Stone)
#NXTDadeCity starting off with a bang as the NXT #WomensTagTitles are on the line!! pic.twitter.com/GQiVKZMBMt— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2022
