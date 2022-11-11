AEW Rampage Full Recap & Results (November 11, 2022)

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in professional wrestling and despite this being a taped episode of AEW Rampage, there’s plenty to look forward to if you’ve avoided spoilers as we continue with at least two more quarter finals in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament and Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship! With all that in more, let’s waste no time and get straight to the wrestling. On commentary tonight is JR, Excalibur & Tony Schiavone.

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Christian Cage Face To Face

Christian Cage starts the show by hitting the stage first followed by his “right hand of destruction” and they head to the ring together. Christian mockingly reminds us why he’s here, to hear Jack Perry’s challenge so out comes the Jungle Boy to join them in the ring. Christian asks if Jack is from Boston because he’s not smart and thinks he’s a tough guy and challenges Jack to become a challenge and reminds us that both of them have beaten him. Christian then blames Jack for costing Luchasaurus the All-Atlantic championship. Jack says they cost him everything and one title match pales in comparison and he commends them from stacking the odds against him, but Jack says he’ll do it for them this time before asking for his former tag team partner in a steel cage match at Full Gear. Christian says that Jack must have realised he’s not as good as everyone thought he was and then promises to put him down for good before going back to the parents well, baiting Jungle Boy in to attacking him which lets Luchasaurus drop Jack in the ring and then chokeslam him onto a steel chair at the behest of Cage.

Death Triangle Interview

Lexy Nair asks Fenix what’s next after losing last week and PAC tells him and Penta off for not cheating with him, even including Eddie not doing so against Ethan Page and losing on Wednesday. PAC tells them they have to defend the trios titles by any means necessary and the Lucha Bros don’t look thrilled with this plan.

Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana defeated Dante Martin via Pinfall (7:15) to advance to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final

Our first match is Dante vs Cage with the latter emerging first with Prince Nana in his corner. Dante comes out alone and immediately swarms Cage with quick strikes and offence but gets caught on a springboard crossbody and Dante has to slip out to get back on the attack, eventually knocking Brian to the outside with a dropkick. He tries to follow with a tope con hilo but Cage catches him perfectly to suplex Martin hard on the floor and send us to break. Dante is almost counted out and Cage swarms him with stomps when he does make it back between the ropes, brutalising Dante with a huge chop in the corner and then dropping him with a back elbow off the ropes.

We return to the match as Dante fights out with a jawbreaker but his head scissors is countered with a huge slam for two by Cage. The machine muscles Dante up on his shoulders but Dante counters with a DDT and tries to stagger Cage with elbow strikes and then makes Cage run into the corner before hitting him with an enzuigiri and a crossbody from the top rope for two as the smaller man has the advantage. Cage blocks a nosedive and Dante flips out of his grip before taking Cage outside and hitting a huge springboard dive to the outside. He rolls Cage back in and gets a two from the Frog Splash from the top rope, but Cage takes back over as he sends Dante to the apron but Martin counters being sent back into the ring with a suplex with a nice kick and then he tries for a 450 but Cage avoids it before hitting a huge discus lariat for two. Cage then makes no mistake by taking Dante out with the Weapon X to advance. Cage was very impressive in this one. Great wrestler, shame he has all the charisma of a wet cabbage.

The Firm Interview

Lexy Nair asks Lee Moriarty about his match with Moxley, and Lee says his confidence is sky high after hanging with the World Champ and now he wants his own gold. Stokely calls out any champion and his wish is answered by Hook.

House Of Black Video Package

Spooky season is still here as we get an interesting mix of what we’ve seen before regarding the resurrection with House of Black match clips narrated by a very British sounding bloke.

Bandido defeated Rush w/ Jose the Assistant via Pinfall (9:46) to advance to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final

Tournament time isn’t over as Rush comes out with Jose followed Bandido, making his AEW debut as a full member of the AEW roster. Rush dives onto Bandido before the match starts and then tosses him into the barricades around the ring repeatedly before whipping and choking him with a cable as Rush is partial to do. Eventually, both men enter the ring, and the match can begin officially with Rush already celebrating. Bandido is splashed in the corners before being stomped down and getting the fake out Bulls Horns from Rush to send us to break. Rush spends too long wasting time seemingly but still manages to nail Bandido with a huge right hand to retain the control. Bandido tries to fire back with strikes, but Rush matches him and then sends him back to the mat with a big dropkick. Bandido gets his feet up in corner and then hits a crossbody from the top, following that with a hurricanrana to send Rush to the floor and a tope suicida. Bandido is straight back into the ring to hit a tope con hilo this time and that’s where we hit the blackout (take the match time with a pinch of salt, it’s definitely been edited).

When we do eventually return, Rush is on the mat whilst Bandido is perched on the top rope and hits the big frog splash to get a close two count. Rush is brought to his feet for a delayed vertical suplex but fights out of it before hitting him with strikes, Bandido comes back with his own, but Rush drops him with a discus elbow for two. The two men exchange position in the corner before a top rope dropkick comes out of nowhere from Rush for two. He continues to attempt to keep the pressure on, but Bandido pulls out a delayed military press slam from nowhere for his own two count. Both men exchange offence without selling as we get a Rush German Suplex, one from Bandido, another from Rush but then a crucifix bomb from Bandido before a strike exchange sends both men to the mat for a double down. It's Bandido up first where he continues to stay on the attack, but Rush pulls out a piledriver for two after a splash in the corner. Rush asks for a chair from Jose but it’s all a distraction for Jose to try and pull off Bandido’s mask, but John Silver comes out to make the save and lays out Jose on the ramp. Back in the ring, Rush can’t take his eyes off the distraction which lets Bandido pull him in for a roll up and advance to face Ethan Page in the semi’s. This was a really fun match.

Backstage Candid Camera

We’re informed that Renee was going to interview Claudio Castagnoli but instead the cameras picked up a conversation between Castagnoli and Jake Hager who offers him a handshake and tries to invite him to become a Sports Entertainer before telling Renee he still likes the purple bucket hat.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir defeated Kayla Sparks via Pinfall (0:43) to “retain” the “TBS Championship”

The “TBS Champion” comes out with “her championship” around her waist. She’s facing off with Kayla Sparks of all people, wrestling her third match on AEW Rampage without (as we know of) an AEW deal. Nyla takes over and then hits Jade’s pump kick and pose followed by Jade’s crossover splash and Jaded to pick up the win.

Jade and the baddies hit the ring and Nyla lays out both Leila & Kiera, but Jade drops her with the real pump kick to send Nyla running, still with the belt.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Lee Johnson if his new attitude will help him win the title and QT says Lee has come home to the Factory and will bring home gold to the factory before Lee says that Orange Cassidy is a good wrestler, unlike Danhausen which causes Danhausen to threaten to rip his teeth out. Orange calms his pal down and pulls out his own microphone to try and steal Mark’s line again. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the Main Event!

Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) & Danhausen defeated Lee Johnson w/ The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Cole Karter) via Pinfall (8:51) to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Main Event time it is indeed as both men make their entrances with their gangs of differing looks. The match starts slowly with the crowd firmly in the corner of the ace, Orange Cassidy. Lee tries to lock up, so Orange outwrestles him and drops him to the mat before dropping Johnson again with a shoulder tackle. Lee comes back with one of his own, but Orange comes back with an arm drag before the hands enter the pockets and the kicks get started. Cole Karter jumps on the apron, so Orange drops him with a dropkick which allows Johnson to hit a dropkick of his own onto the champ. Lee tries to maintain the advantage, but Cassidy regains it himself in the corner and slams Lee into the top turnbuckle. QT gets on the apron and this time, Danhausen, Trent & Chuck deal with that distraction but they cause such a commotion that Nick Comoroto is able to send Orange over the barricades into the crowd and send us to break without the referee seeing anything. Best Friends finally spot what’s going on and head to Orange’s aid but that leaves Danhausen all alone. He fights of Nick with a curse but QT then low blows him and hits him with a brutal piledriver onto the ring steps. Orange makes his way back to the ring and now only Chuck remains in his corner as Trent accompanies Danhausen to the back. Lee jumps on his weakened opponent to kick and punch the All-Atlantic champion to retain the dominant position throughout the remainder of the commercials. Orange does all he can to resist Johnson’s offence, but he’s taken too much damage to manage it.

We return to the action after both men collide in the middle with clotheslines and the referee is counting both men down as we see Nick attacking Chuck on the outside. Orange sends Lee over the top rope into his Factory teammates before hitting a 360 springboard onto the pile of bodies and lands on his feet. Johnson is returned to the ring and hit with a crossbody before Lee counters a DDT into a blue thunder bomb for two. Lee distracts the ref and Nick once again tries to get involved, hoisting Cassidy up from the apron but a wild Trent Beretta appears from nowhere to spear Nick out of his boots and save Orange. QT and Cole Karter immediately swarm Trent and attack him but that lets Chuck Taylor hit the ring and dive over Johnson to take out both Marshall and Karter and give the people what they want! Back in the ring, Cassidy pulls out the DDT and call for the Orange Punch. Lee avoids it and nearly steals the title via a roll up with his feet on the ropes but Cassidy escapes at two. Johnson pulls out a back elbow to stagger Cassidy followed by two thrust kicks, avoiding another Orange Punch between them but Cassidy goes for the old classic and hits the Beach Break to get the win.

After the match, Cole Karter gets an Orange Punch and then a hug before he’s given the triple powerbomb from Cassidy, Beretta and Taylor to close the show. Talk about mixed signals!

That was Rampage and it was a particularly enjoyable one this week I have to say. All the matches that went longer than 60 seconds were really good, and it certainly flew by for me. 8 out of 10 for Rampage, you go Rampage. What did you think though? Let us know in the comments below, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have a great weekend. Adios.