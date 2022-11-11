Rhea Ripley On Mia Yim's WWE Return: "There Is No Solution For The Rhea Problem."

Rhea Ripley was recently a guest on the Ringsiders podcast, where she spoke about Mia Yim's recent return to WWE.

“There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to the fire. Mia hit me from behind, I wasn’t expecting it. No one was expecting Mia Yim to come back, especially at that moment. She just appeared out of nowhere, out of dust, and pushed me into the ring post and started hitting me with a kendo stick. What the hell was I supposed to do? I didn’t have eyes in the back of my head. I was staring at the OC. It’s just another person that’s going to have a Rhea problem.”

On a potential match:

“I would like to get some more in-ring action. Whether that’s with Mia Yim or anyone else. I’m down for it. I came to the realization that no one compares to me. No one. I know how dangerous Mia Yim is. I know what she’s capable of. That’s why I picked her for the first-ever WarGames match that we were a part of. At the end of the day, I was the captain for a reason. No one compares to Rhea Ripley. Whether we’re on the outside or a singles match, nothing changes. The Rhea problem is still there.”