The Undertaker Set To Appear During WWE Royal Rumble Week

WWE has announced an Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW for the Royal Rumble premium live event. The show will take place on January 27, at the Tech Port Center + Arena.

WWE.com:

WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Friday, January 27 at Tech Port Center + Arena ahead of WWE Royal Rumble. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, November 15 at 10 AM CT via Techportcenter.com.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place Saturday, January 28 from Alamodome in San Antonio, marking the fourth time that Royal Rumble has been held in San Antonio and the third time the event has been hosted at the Alamodome.

The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.com and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.