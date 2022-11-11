First-Round Match For WWE SmackDown World Cup Revealed

WWE has announced a big stipulation for a match on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The company recently announced that the SmackDown World Cup will begin on tonight's broadcast. The tournament will feature 8 blue-brand Superstars in an elimination-style tournament.

The winner of the SmackDown World Cup will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at a date to be announced. Tonight Shinsuke Nakamura will go up against Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar and this has been revealed as the first-round match in the tournament.

WWE.com: