First-Round Match For WWE SmackDown World Cup Revealed

WWE has announced a big stipulation for a match on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.
The company recently announced that the SmackDown World Cup will begin on tonight's broadcast. The tournament will feature 8 blue-brand Superstars in an elimination-style tournament.
The winner of the SmackDown World Cup will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at a date to be announced. Tonight Shinsuke Nakamura will go up against Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar and this has been revealed as the first-round match in the tournament.
Legado del Fantasma’s empire is surely growing, but there’s one obstacle in the way: The King of Strong Style.
The SmackDown World Cup on FOX will begin when these two rivals collide in the first round.
Two weeks ago, Shinsuke Nakamura backed up Hit Row in their Six-Man Tag Team Match against Legado del Fantasma. Nakamura proved to be an X-factor, getting the win for his team.
Can Escobar grow his empire by winning his first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup, or will Nakamura prove to be too much of a challenge? Find out this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
