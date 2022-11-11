WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

First-Round Match For WWE SmackDown World Cup Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2022

First-Round Match For WWE SmackDown World Cup Revealed

WWE has announced a big stipulation for a match on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The company recently announced that the SmackDown World Cup will begin on tonight's broadcast. The tournament will feature 8 blue-brand Superstars in an elimination-style tournament.

The winner of the SmackDown World Cup will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at a date to be announced. Tonight Shinsuke Nakamura will go up against Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar and this has been revealed as the first-round match in the tournament.

WWE.com:

Legado del Fantasma’s empire is surely growing, but there’s one obstacle in the way: The King of Strong Style.

The SmackDown World Cup on FOX will begin when these two rivals collide in the first round.

Two weeks ago, Shinsuke Nakamura backed up Hit Row in their Six-Man Tag Team Match against Legado del Fantasma. Nakamura proved to be an X-factor, getting the win for his team.

Can Escobar grow his empire by winning his first-round match in the SmackDown World Cup, or will Nakamura prove to be too much of a challenge? Find out this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #world cup

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79391/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer