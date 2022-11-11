WWE Files New Trademark For Possible Ring Name

WWE filed a new trademark request with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on November 7 for "Michin".
The description for the filling is as follows and is likely to be used as a new ring name:
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
