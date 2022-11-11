WWE Announces New Names Hired

The official WWE Careers profile on Twitter has revealed some new names that were hired for October in various different roles. WWE hired the following recently:
John Gnieski as Motion Graphic Designer
Joshua Budge as Senior Cybersecurity Engineer
Andrew Harman as Senior Manager, Integrated Partnerships
Gary Gangi as Indirect Tax Director
Tyler Shuster as 2D Senior Artist
Libby Fender as Analyst, Media Insights & Analytics
Robert Fee as Director, Long Term Creative*
Allison Plezia as Administrative Assistant
Natalia Rosa as Total Rewards, Coordinator
Joel Pederigan as Cybersecurity Analyst
Emily Qualey as Executive Assistant
Krista Sabin as Director, Human Resources Business Partner
* Involved in creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return.
Congratulations to our October new hires and welcome to WWE!#WhereChampionsWork pic.twitter.com/ILsVvJvq0c— WWE Careers (@WWECareers) November 8, 2022
