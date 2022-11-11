WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Names Hired

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2022

The official WWE Careers profile on Twitter has revealed some new names that were hired for October in various different roles. WWE hired the following recently:

John Gnieski as Motion Graphic Designer

Joshua Budge as Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Andrew Harman as Senior Manager, Integrated Partnerships

Gary Gangi as Indirect Tax Director

Tyler Shuster as 2D Senior Artist

Libby Fender as Analyst, Media Insights & Analytics

Robert Fee as Director, Long Term Creative*

Allison Plezia as Administrative Assistant

Natalia Rosa as Total Rewards, Coordinator

Joel Pederigan as Cybersecurity Analyst

Emily Qualey as Executive Assistant

Krista Sabin as Director, Human Resources Business Partner

* Involved in creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return.


