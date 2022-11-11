WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2022

CM Punk Makes First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out 2022

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk made a television appearance last night for Cage Fury Fighting Championships show that aired on UFC Fight Pass. This is his first appearance since AEW All Out 2022 following the real-life fight that occurred backstage.

During All Out, Punk won the World Title match at All Out against Jon Moxley. Dave Meltzer reports that Punk and AEW have been in talks about a contract buyout and there are indications that he will not be returning to the company.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion was cage side for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, wearing a commentary headset.


