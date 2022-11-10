IMPACT Wrestling (11/10/2022) Results

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for November 10th, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.

Killer Kelly vs Sandra Moone

Killer Kelly is on the hunt for “fresh meat” as she goes one-on-one with Sandra Moone! Kelly hits a running boot on the apron. Kelly remains in control with an pinpoint axe kick. Moone builds momentum with a dive to the floor. Moone hits a missile dropkick off the top. Kelly turns it around and locks in the Killer Clutch to win by submission.

Killer Kelly def Sandra Moone

Just eight nights away from Over Drive, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs Joe Hendry w/ Matt Cardona – Digital Media Championship

After saying his name last week, Brian Myers must now defend the Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry! Before the match begins, Hendry gets on the mic and says that if he becomes champion tonight, he promises to be a force for good. Hendry hits a delayed vertical suplex for an early two count. Cardona provides a distraction from ringside, allowing Myers to take control with an Enzuigiri. Hendry fights out of a submission attempt with another strong suplex. Hendry quickens the pace with a series of strikes, then plants Myers with a Trust Fall. Myers hits a Flatliner for two. Hendry comes back with a powerbomb. The fight spills to the outside. Cardona is about to get involved when IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino fight him to the back. In the ring, Myers hits the Implant DDT but it’s not enough to keep Hendry down. Hendry connects with the Standing Ovation to become the new Digital Media Champion!

Joe Hendry def Digital Media Champion Brian Myers – NEW Digital Media Champion

Jai Vidal reveals the promotional video for Gisele Shaw that he’s been working on. Tonight, “The Quintessential Diva” challenges Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title in the main event.

Eric Young ushers in a new era of violence with Kon and Angels now officially part of Violent By Design.

Trey Miguel vs Mike Bailey – X-Division Title Tournament 2nd Round

Who will advance to the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament? We find out in this clash of former X-Division Champions! It’s a stalemate in the opening moments as both competitors match each other’s offense move for move. Kenny King, who was eliminated from the tournament by Mike Bailey, makes his way to ringside to watch the match. Miguel hits a handspring kick to take Bailey off his feet. Miguel avoids Ultima Weapon but Bailey counters his Lightning Spiral attempt. Miguel hits a Poison Rana, sending Bailey crashing to the outside. Bailey connects with a springboard Moonsault over the top rope to the floor. Bailey counters a Sunset Flip, then drives his knees into the chest of Miguel. King throws popcorn at Bailey, then throws Miguel into the steel steps to cause the disqualification.

Trey Miguel def Mike Bailey by Disqualification – X-Division Title Tournament 2nd Round

Jessicka dwells on her first singles loss to Savannah Evans last week. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie comfort her and reveal that she’ll have an opportunity to make it right when she battles Tasha Steelz next week. At Over Drive, the Death Dollz will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Steelz and Evans.

Kenny King sends a message to Mike Bailey, saying that he can’t focus on anything else until he takes him out.

Bhupinder Gujjar vs G Sharpe

Bhupinder Gujjar looks to continue his journey to the top as he goes one-on-one with IMPACT newcomer, G Sharpe! Gujjar gains the early advantage with a backbreaker. Sharpe turns the tide with a running dropkick. Gujjar quickly regains control with a Slingblade, followed by a Samoan Drop for two. Sharpe rakes the eyes but Gujjar catches him with a pop-up powerslam. Gujjar hits the Gargoyle Spear to get back in the win column.

Bhupinder Gujjar def G Sharpe

Rhino tells Josh Alexander that after knowing Bully Ray for 20 years, he knows that he’s a real piece of s***!

After drowning her sorrows with a few drinks, Jessicka gets some inspiration from ODB’s book.

Eddie Edwards tells his wife Alisha that Honor No More is dead after he buried PCO in the Las Vegas desert last week.

Chelsea Green w/ Deonna Purrazzo vs Mickie James – If Mickie James Loses, Her Career Is Over

Mickie James’ Last Rodeo continues tonight as she battles Chelsea Green who has become obsessed with ending her legendary career! Purrazzo hooks the leg of James from the outside, allowing Green to capitalize with a backstabber. Green goes for the Unprettier but James counters into a superkick. Purrazzo gets caught putting Green’s hand on the bottom rope, causing the referee to eject her from ringside. Green locks in a Half Boston Crab but James rolls through and sends her to the floor. James drops her with a Hurricanrana on the outside. Moments later, both Knockouts are down following in-sync kicks on the apron. They make it back into the ring before the nine count but Green inadvertently takes out the referee. Purrazzo returns to ringside but Taylor Wilde evens the odds. James has the match won following the Mick DT but the referee is still down. Green hits the Unprettier for a very close near fall. James counters a missile dropkick into a pinning predicament to win!

Mickie James def Chelsea Green – If Mickie Loses, Her Career Is Over

Steve Maclin is on the search for Scott D’Amore with an IMPACT World Title match on his mind. Tommy Dreamer confronts Maclin and tells him to be a locker room leader instead of complaining when things don’t go his way. Maclin says that Dreamer is a shell of his former self after sticking up for Bully Ray in recent weeks. Dreamer says that he’ll get Maclin a match – against him!

Zicky Dice w/ Johnny Swinger vs Bully Ray

Bully Ray competes in singles action on IMPACT! for the first time since 2014. His opponent, the larger than life Zicky Dice! Swinger takes us down a trip down memory lane as he calls for the tables. Dice sets up a table in the middle of the ring but Bully hits the Bully Bomb to score the quick victory.

Bully Ray def Zicky Dice w/ Johnny Swinger

After the match, Moose blindsides Bully with a low blow. Moose spears Bully through the table, sending a physical message to his opponent at Over Drive.

Sami Callihan abducts one of Violent By Design’s hooded followers and lays out the challenge for a new type of match against Eric Young. In Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy, you must make your opponent bleed before going for the pin!

After failing to end the career of Mickie James earlier tonight, Chelsea Green tells Deonna Purrazzo that she’s “going home”.

Don’t miss the final IMPACT! before Over Drive next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. The 2nd round in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion continues as PJ Black battles Black Taurus. Steve Maclin goes to war with Tommy Dreamer under Old School Rules. Eric Young takes on Sami Callihan in a Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match with everyone banned from ringside.

Mickie James’ Last Rodeo comes to Over Drive LIVE Friday November 18th on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE as she goes one-on-one with Taylor Wilde for the first time ever.

During the break, Bully Ray lays out the challenge to make his upcoming match with Moose a Tables match. The match is made official for Over Drive!

Frankie Kazarian is a name synonymous with IMPACT Wrestling. At Over Drive, he looks to capture the IMPACT World Title for the first time in his career when he battles reigning champion, Josh Alexander.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal – Knockouts World Championship

Gisele Shaw challenges Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title in Shaw’s first IMPACT singles main event! Grace quickly gains control with a thunderous Spinebuster. Grace takes out Shaw’s executive stylist, Jai Vidal, with a dropkick. The distraction allows Shaw to drop Grace spine-first on the floor. Back in the ring, Shaw hits a diving uppercut for two. Shaw is in total control as she begins to wear Grace down. Moments later, Grace creates separation by driving her into the turnbuckle. Grace builds momentum with a series of powerslams, followed by the Vader Bomb out of the corner. Shaw comes back with a superkick, then hits a draping DDT for two. Grace almost puts her away with a Superplex, Jackhammer combo. Both Knockouts exchange pin attempts but Grace gains the upperhand with a powerbomb. Grace hits the Grace Driver to win the match and retain the Knockouts World Title.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace def Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal – Knockouts World Championship

After the match, Masha Slamovich blindsides Grace with a steel chair assault. Slamovich hits the Snow Plow into a pile of chairs, then stands tall with the Knockouts World Title held high.

In the Las Vegas desert, PCO rises from the grave.

IMPACT! goes off the air.