WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ethan Page's Twitter Account Has Been Hacked

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 10, 2022

Ethan Page's Twitter Account Has Been Hacked

Ethan Page's Twitter account has been hacked.

Colt Cabana confirmed the hacking in a tweet, which you can read below.

You can visit Ethan Page's Twitter account here, where the hacker is pretending not to be hacked and spewing out rhetoric and varying agendas.

If you have some time, consider reporting the account as hacked so Twitter staff can help Ethan get his account back.


Tags: #aew #ethan page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79382/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer