Ethan Page's Twitter account has been hacked.

Colt Cabana confirmed the hacking in a tweet, which you can read below.

Ethan Page 100% hacked.



Just people being assholes bc sometimes that’s what people do.



If you’re a good one, you’re appreciated. — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) November 10, 2022

You can visit Ethan Page's Twitter account here, where the hacker is pretending not to be hacked and spewing out rhetoric and varying agendas.

If you have some time, consider reporting the account as hacked so Twitter staff can help Ethan get his account back.