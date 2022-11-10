R-Truth Provides Injury Update, Went In For Surgery

R-Truth has provided an injury update, following his unfortunate bump during WWE NXT.
Surgery apparently went well for R-Truth, but no more information is currently available.
It's currently unknown when he will return to the ring.
I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough🙏🏾, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis pic.twitter.com/OuzNiweAcY— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) November 9, 2022
