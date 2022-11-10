WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

R-Truth Provides Injury Update, Went In For Surgery

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 10, 2022

R-Truth Provides Injury Update, Went In For Surgery

R-Truth has provided an injury update, following his unfortunate bump during WWE NXT.

Surgery apparently went well for R-Truth, but no more information is currently available.

It's currently unknown when he will return to the ring.


Tags: #wwe #rtruth

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79381/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer