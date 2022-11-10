Chris Jericho Rumored To Be "The Bride" On The Masked Singer

During a recent episode of the FOX series The Masked Singer, a character came out that is rumored to be Chris Jericho.

The character is named ‘The Bride’, and it's a pink dinosaur in a wedding dress. During the show, The Bride performed Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance”, then returned to eliminate ‘Gopher’ (who was revealed to be George Clinton), with Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”

The voice and some of the clues the character gave have led fans to believe that it’s Jericho.

As The Bride was the only one to advance, an official reveal has not happened yet.