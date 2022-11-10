WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Rumored To Be "The Bride" On The Masked Singer

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 10, 2022

During a recent episode of the FOX series The Masked Singer, a character came out that is rumored to be Chris Jericho.

The character is named ‘The Bride’, and it's a pink dinosaur in a wedding dress. During the show, The Bride performed Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance”, then returned to eliminate ‘Gopher’ (who was revealed to be George Clinton), with Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”

 

The voice and some of the clues the character gave have led fans to believe that it’s Jericho.

As The Bride was the only one to advance, an official reveal has not happened yet.


Tags: #aew #chris jericho

