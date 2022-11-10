Nixed Match From Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Revealed

Plans for a match that was nixed from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, there were originally plans for a match featuring Darby Allin however it never ended up happening. Cole Karter was believed to be Allin’s opponent.

It remains unclear why the match never took place.

Allin and Sting are to go up against Jarrett and Lethal at AEW Full Gear on November 19.

