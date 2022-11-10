WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Nixed Match From Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

Nixed Match From Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Revealed

Plans for a match that was nixed from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, there were originally plans for a match featuring Darby Allin however it never ended up happening. Cole Karter was believed to be Allin’s opponent.

It remains unclear why the match never took place.

Allin and Sting are to go up against Jarrett and Lethal at AEW Full Gear on November 19.

Read more AEW news:

Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

AEW has an updated match card for Full Gear following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup for the PPV, which takes place [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 10, 2022 08:07AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79377/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer