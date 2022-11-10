Mike Tyson and Ric Flair Cannabis Line Has A New Parent Company

A press release has been issued today announcing that Mike Tyson and Ric Flair's lines of cannabis are now under a new parent company.

TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip Now Under Carma Holdings to Bring to Market Celebrity-inspired Products

‘House of Brands’ generates $50M in revenue in FY22; forecasts $160M in revenue for FY23

Carma appoints powerhouse attorney Alex Spiro to Board of Directors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TYSON 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis brand, and Ric Flair Drip, world renowned pro-wrestler Ric Flair’s cannabis line, announced today that the industry’s fastest growing cannabis brands are coming together under a new parent company, Carma Holdings LLC. (“Carma”).

“Focused on providing high-quality cannabis and creating icon-inspired products that evoke deep consumer connection and deliver elevated experiences, Carma embodies the next generation of celebrity-driven brands committed to providing consumers with safe and effective products that appeal to a wide spectrum of tastes and consumption preferences,” said Chad Bronstein, Carma Holdings Chairman, TYSON 2.0 Co-Founder and President. “By centralizing our branding, marketing and distribution efforts, TYSON 2.0, Ric Flair Drip and the other game-changing brands in development, we will be able to scale faster to meet global consumer demand.”

Co-founded and led by Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer, and Chad Bronstein, Chairman and President, and Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer, TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip have generated $50M in revenue since launching one year ago and are forecasted to reach $160M in revenue in 2023. Both lines have grown to be some of the Nation’s most popular cannabis brands, bringing to market high-quality cannabis and hemp products known for purity, precision, and widespread accessibility. Through a vast network of leading industry partners including Columbia Care Inc., Verano Holdings and HEXO Corp, TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip products are now available at over 1,000 retailers across 40 states and select provinces in Canada. TYSON 2.0 has also collaborated with the industry’s premier cannabis tech brands including Futurola and Stüdenglass to deliver the latest consumption innovations.

“Carma Holdings is a testament to our hard work and dedication to developing brands like TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip that resonate with our fans,” said Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Carma has changed the celebrity cannabis space forever, and I look forward to collaborating with our growing team of partners so that more people can experience the healing benefits of plant medicine.”

Since its founding, the Company has experienced many critical milestones. In March 2022, the drop of TYSON 2.0 “Mike Bites”, cannabis-infused, ear-shaped edibles with a bite mark, a nod to one of Tyson’s most iconic boxing matches with Evander Holyfield, took social media by storm. The demand for Mike Bites was so strong, it led the Company to launch new product categories this past October to include three hemp-derived verticals: Delta-8, Delta-9, and CBD offered through an online global marketplace.

In August of 2022, TYSON 2.0 partnered with HEXO Corp., the leading producer of high-quality cannabis products in Canada to expand upon its international growth strategy and officially launched a second celebrity cannabis brand through the acquisition of Ric Flair Drip Inc. and a strategic partnership with Verano Holdings Corp. Products include flower jars, designed with Ric’s signature sayings, including “The Nature Boy,” “Champion Cannabis” and “Wrestling All-Star”, along with “Nature Boy” vape cartridges and 80’s inspired action figures.

Additionally, TYSON 2.0’s Board of Directors will transition to Carma, with the announcement of renowned attorney, Alex Spiro.

“Carma aims to reinvent how celebrity and cannabis intersect. With the guidance of experienced business leaders who have built successful brands both inside and outside of the sector, our team brings together deep industry knowledge, incomparable leadership experience and a collective mission to share the many benefits of cannabis with the world,” said Chad Bronstein.

