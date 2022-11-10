WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya Reveals How Much She’ll Wrestle Following Clearance To Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

AEW star Saraya has discussed the process of getting clearance to return to the ring by doctors during an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya also confirmed that she was officially cleared on October 31 and that she’s looking to wrestle one match a month in AEW.

“Halloween, I went to the doctor in California, one of the best around. If anyone is going to tell me no, this guy is going to tell me no because his job is on the line.

“I got the x-rays done. ‘These are great, but we have to triple check with CT scans and MRI.’ I did the CT Scan and MRI within the same hour.

“It was very quick. He sat there, we went through them all, and he went, ‘You’re cleared.’ I burst into tears. ‘Are you serious?’

“I was still asking questions like about the fluid around my neck. It was just the fluid was back. The fusion was perfect, there were no fractures above or below.

“‘Let’s talk about paralysis.’ ‘It’s rare. If you get kicked there, you have a cushion now. If you ever feel that you’re not feeling too well, take some time off. You know you’re body. I will clear you to get back in the ring.’

“‘How many matches can I have?’ ‘Take it easy, do one match a month and gradually start building it up.’

“Long story short, Halloween is when I got the full clearance.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #saraya

