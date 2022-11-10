AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Below are the full spoilers, courtesy of Fightful:

- Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear. Christian insulted Jungle Boy's late father, so Jungle Boy grabbed Cage by the throat. Luchasaurus attacked his former tag team partner.

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin.

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (champion) defeated Lee Johnson

- Nyla Rose defeated Kayla Sparks.

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido defeated RUSH. John Silver helped Bandido when Jose, the Assistant, interfered, and Bandido rolled up Rush.