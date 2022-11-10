WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Below are the full spoilers, courtesy of Fightful:

- Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear. Christian insulted Jungle Boy's late father, so Jungle Boy grabbed Cage by the throat. Luchasaurus attacked his former tag team partner.

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin.

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (champion) defeated Lee Johnson

- Nyla Rose defeated Kayla Sparks.

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido defeated RUSH. John Silver helped Bandido when Jose, the Assistant, interfered, and Bandido rolled up Rush.


