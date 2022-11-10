WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya Reveals Doctors Note Clearing Her To Wrestle Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

Saraya announced her return to the ring for AEW Full Gear 2022 on Dynamite last night and today she took to Twitter to share the doctor’s note clearing her to compete. The note was a simple yet impactful one and something very important for Saraya.

Paige last wrestled in December 2017 and announced her retirement from the ring in April 2018 due to a serious neck injury.

Check it out below:

Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

Tags: #aew #saraya #full gear #dynamite

