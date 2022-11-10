Saraya Reveals Doctors Note Clearing Her To Wrestle Again

Saraya announced her return to the ring for AEW Full Gear 2022 on Dynamite last night and today she took to Twitter to share the doctor’s note clearing her to compete. The note was a simple yet impactful one and something very important for Saraya.

Paige last wrestled in December 2017 and announced her retirement from the ring in April 2018 due to a serious neck injury.

Check it out below:

Read more AEW news: