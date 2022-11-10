Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

AEW has an updated match card for Full Gear following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup for the PPV, which takes place on November 19, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Competitors TBA

- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

- Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

- ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

- AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

- Saraya vs. Britt Baker

- Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal