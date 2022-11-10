WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2022

Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Match Card

AEW has an updated match card for Full Gear following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup for the PPV, which takes place on November 19, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey:

-  AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

-  AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Competitors TBA

-  AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

-  Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

-  ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-  AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

- Saraya vs. Britt Baker

- Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal


Tags: #aew #full gear

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79369/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer