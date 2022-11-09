WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A New Title Match Confirmed For AEW Full Gear 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

AEW announced on tonight's Dynamite from Boston that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS championship and undefeated streak against Nyla Rose at the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey.

Below is the updated card:

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals


