Saraya Announces She Is 100% Cleared, Will Return To The Ring at AEW Full Gear 2022

During a face-to-face segment on tonight's AEW Dynamite between Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Saraya some major news was announced.

Saraya reveals she underwent MRIs and CT scans a couple of weeks ago and "unfortunately' for Baker" she is 100 percent cleared to get back into the ring to compete.

Prior to this, both women took shots at each other with Baker telling Saraya "you left your house and walked into mine" and "we don't take walk-ins so b*tch make an appointment. Saraya fired back and told Baker she was given everything by Tony Khan and she was fed a bunch of QT Marshall's trainees to wrestle.

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD will go down at Full Gear 2022.

Saraya gave a rather passionate promo that's worth checking out.

Welcome back Saraya!