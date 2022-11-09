WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Saraya Announces She Is 100% Cleared, Will Return To The Ring at AEW Full Gear 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

Saraya Announces She Is 100% Cleared, Will Return To The Ring at AEW Full Gear 2022

During a face-to-face segment on tonight's AEW Dynamite between Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Saraya some major news was announced.

Saraya reveals she underwent MRIs and CT scans a couple of weeks ago and "unfortunately' for Baker" she is 100 percent cleared to get back into the ring to compete.

Prior to this, both women took shots at each other with Baker telling Saraya "you left your house and walked into mine" and "we don't take walk-ins so b*tch make an appointment. Saraya fired back and told Baker she was given everything by Tony Khan and she was fed a bunch of QT Marshall's trainees to wrestle.

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD will go down at Full Gear 2022.

Saraya gave a rather passionate promo that's worth checking out.

Welcome back Saraya!


Tags: #aew #saraya #full gear #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79364/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer