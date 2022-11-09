WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another NWA Star Has Given Notice To Leave

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

Another name in NWA has reportedly given notice to the company.

Fightful Select has revealed Taryn Terrell is telling friends she wants to depart NWA and has issued her notice. She feels there is an overall lack of direction for the show and she was not happy with how she was dealt with when she said her head hurt after a match.

Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates but is unable to.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #nwa #taryn terrell

