Another NWA Star Has Given Notice To Leave

Another name in NWA has reportedly given notice to the company.
Fightful Select has revealed Taryn Terrell is telling friends she wants to depart NWA and has issued her notice. She feels there is an overall lack of direction for the show and she was not happy with how she was dealt with when she said her head hurt after a match.
Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates but is unable to.
