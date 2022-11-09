Father Of WWE Legend To Attend AEW Dynamite Tonight

The father of WWE veteran John Cena, John Cena Sr. will seemingly be at tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite from his hometown of Boston. He tweeted, "Tonight Boston Massachusetts, AEW. Should be a Fabulous show. Looking forward to it see you there."

Tonight’s show will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best 2 out of 3 falls match.

