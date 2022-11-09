WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Father Of WWE Legend To Attend AEW Dynamite Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

Father Of WWE Legend To Attend AEW Dynamite Tonight

The father of WWE veteran John Cena, John Cena Sr. will seemingly be at tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite from his hometown of Boston. He tweeted, "Tonight Boston Massachusetts, AEW. Should be a Fabulous show. Looking forward to it see you there."

Tonight’s show will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best 2 out of 3 falls match.

Read more AEW news:

Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Dynamite Will Be A Newsworthy Episode

AEW returns to TBS tonight with an all-new episode of Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2022 02:50PM


Tags: #wwe #john cena #john cena sr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79360/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer