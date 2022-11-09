WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Earl Heber Comments His Current Relationship With Bret Hart

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

Bret Hart and former WWE referee Earl Hebner are now on good terms some 25 years after the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997 where Earl Hebner was the assigned referee for the title matchup.

Earl Hebner spoke on his relationship with Bret Hart on this week’s 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob episode of Busted Open Radio. Hebner said:

"A couple of years ago, I was on a house show with Bret, and I wasn’t going to go because he was on it. He wanted me and my brother to come to the show, so we came to the show. I think it was Big Time Wrestling or something like that. He brought us to the ring, he put us over, and he hugged us. From that day on, we’ve been great friends. I text him now and then, and he texts me back. Once in a while, we’ll talk to each other on the phone."

On This Day, 25 Years Ago: The Montreal Screwjob Went Down, Bret Hart Posts Reflective Post On Instagram

Today is the 25 year anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob. In a post on Instagram, Bret "The Hitman" Hart shared his thoughts on the incide [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 09, 2022 01:56PM


Tags: #wwe #earl heber #bret hart #montreal screwjob #survivor series

