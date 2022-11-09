Earl Heber Comments His Current Relationship With Bret Hart

Bret Hart and former WWE referee Earl Hebner are now on good terms some 25 years after the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997 where Earl Hebner was the assigned referee for the title matchup.

Earl Hebner spoke on his relationship with Bret Hart on this week’s 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob episode of Busted Open Radio. Hebner said:

"A couple of years ago, I was on a house show with Bret, and I wasn’t going to go because he was on it. He wanted me and my brother to come to the show, so we came to the show. I think it was Big Time Wrestling or something like that. He brought us to the ring, he put us over, and he hugged us. From that day on, we’ve been great friends. I text him now and then, and he texts me back. Once in a while, we’ll talk to each other on the phone."

