IMPACT Wrestling Has Granted Star Released

Lady Frost has departed IMPACT Wrestling.

Fightful Select reports Frost received her release in October following a request to be let go some time ago. IMPACT had no plans to grant it but finally allowed it.

The feeling was it wasn't productive to keep her under contract.

Prior to IMPACT, she worked as an enhancement talent for WWE in 2018 and AEW in 2020.

We'll keep you updated on her future.

Read more news on WNS: