WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

IMPACT Wrestling Has Granted Star Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling Has Granted Star Released

Lady Frost has departed IMPACT Wrestling.

Fightful Select reports Frost received her release in October following a request to be let go some time ago. IMPACT had no plans to grant it but finally allowed it.

The feeling was it wasn't productive to keep her under contract.

Prior to IMPACT, she worked as an enhancement talent for WWE in 2018 and AEW in 2020. 

We'll keep you updated on her future.

Read more news on WNS:

Triple H Looks Set To Being Back Much-Loved PPV

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Paul Levesque) is one busy man right now putting his stamp on the current WWE product since taking over [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2022 02:39PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #lady frost

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79357/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer