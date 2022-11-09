Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Dynamite Will Be A Newsworthy Episode

AEW returns to TBS tonight with an all-new episode of Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and revealed it would be a newsworthy one.
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return to television, so that's worth watching out for.
I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 9, 2022
Before Dynamite tonight, some UK @ITV4 viewership data per @JohnWilliams004
September 2022: +14% vs 9/21
October 2022: +12% vs 10/21
October 28 episode most watched ever: 201k average!
Check out the card for tonight's AEW Dynamite below:
- The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) & The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)
- AEW World Title Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page
- 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
- Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face
- Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue
- Jon Moxley speaks.
- MJF speaks.
