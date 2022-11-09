WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Says Tonight's AEW Dynamite Will Be A Newsworthy Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

AEW returns to TBS tonight with an all-new episode of Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and revealed it would be a newsworthy one.

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return to television, so that's worth watching out for.

Check out the card for tonight's AEW Dynamite below:

- The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) & The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

- AEW World Title Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

- 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

- Saraya and Britt Baker face-to-face

- Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

- Jon Moxley speaks.

- MJF speaks.


