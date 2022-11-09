WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Looks Set To Capitalize On Popular Catchphrase

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

WWE has filed a number of new trademarks on the "Ucey" catchphrase which have been used by Sami Zayn and the Bloodline.

For those unaware, "Uce" is used a sign of respect, such that Sami Zayn was ecstatic to be officially named the Honorary Uce. Uce is a Samoan slang for brother and "Ucey" a play on that from Zayn.

WWE is looking to capitalize on the success of the phrase with a trademark filed for merchandising and entertainment purposes.

The company has also trademarked the term “Feeling Ucey” for: 

“(This) trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

 
“Ucey” filling for:

“(This) trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports.”


