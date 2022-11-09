WWE Looks Set To Capitalize On Popular Catchphrase

WWE has filed a number of new trademarks on the "Ucey" catchphrase which have been used by Sami Zayn and the Bloodline.

For those unaware, "Uce" is used a sign of respect, such that Sami Zayn was ecstatic to be officially named the Honorary Uce. Uce is a Samoan slang for brother and "Ucey" a play on that from Zayn.

WWE is looking to capitalize on the success of the phrase with a trademark filed for merchandising and entertainment purposes.

The company has also trademarked the term “Feeling Ucey” for:

“(This) trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”



“Ucey” filling for:

“(This) trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports.”