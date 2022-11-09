WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Dynamite Draws Record Viewership In The UK

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

AEW Dynamite Draws Record Viewership In The UK

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on social media that a recent episode of AEW Dynamite drew record viewership in the UK. According to ITV Head of Scheduling Strategy John Williams, the October 28 episode on ITV4 drew an average of 201,000 total viewers.

This episode drew an average of 911,000 viewers in its US time slot on October 28, with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This episode featured Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo.


Tags: #aew #uk #united kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79353/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer