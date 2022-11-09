AEW Dynamite Draws Record Viewership In The UK

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on social media that a recent episode of AEW Dynamite drew record viewership in the UK. According to ITV Head of Scheduling Strategy John Williams, the October 28 episode on ITV4 drew an average of 201,000 total viewers.

This episode drew an average of 911,000 viewers in its US time slot on October 28, with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This episode featured Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo.