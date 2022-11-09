WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On His Birthday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2022

AEW star and current Ring Of Honor Champion Chris Jericho posted a Birthday photo on Twitter, where he showed off his body.

Jericho lost a lot of weight following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on tour in the United Kingdom with his band, Fozzy. After encountering breathing problems on stage, Jericho was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism, a condition brought about by blood clots in the lungs.

Looking good Jericho!


