Dustin Rhodes Thinks He Should Be Back In The Ring In About Two Weeks

Dustin Rhodes was recently a guest on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where he was asked to provide an injury update on his knee.

“Knee’s great, man. I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go back. So I’ll be back very very soon, probably two weeks.”

On teasing his retirement on social media:

“Right now, I feel good. I am getting older, so yeah that kind of weighs on my mind a little bit. I’ve had a lot of cleanings. I’ve never had an ACL surgery. This is 14 surgeries altogether. I was just feeling old because my knee is taking a little longer to recuperate from it. But now once it went over the hill, it was like, Great, now I’ve got it, it’s good to go. But I am getting older, they’re getting younger and faster. I know my time is short. I’m just trying. I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I’m gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and I’m still pretty passionate about it, but it is a young man’s game, as everybody finds out. As The Undertaker found out, as Bret Hart found out, as Stone Cold found out, all the greats.”

On Jeff Jarrett calling himself The Last Outlaw:

“Jeff Jarrett just came on board and he called himself ‘The Last Outlaw’ and I kind of have a little beef with him because of that. I consider myself…because I’m still working and still working at a high capacity…THE last outlaw. The last of my kind from back in the day and that’s like a badge of honor to me. And he called himself that and I kind of got pissed.”

On Jeff's arrival in AEW:

“Jeff, he has quite an extensive background for stuff like this, for the live events, international distribution, things like that. Of that nature. He’s been behind the camera and in the truck as a director and running the shows with TNA back in the day with Dixie Carter. Now he comes aboard here to help us out with some of the live events and the buildings. I think it’s gonna be great. I think he’s going to make an immediate impact.”

On AEW entering it's fourth year: