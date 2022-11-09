Ric Flair Fires Back At Backlash Over "Plane Ride From Hell" Incident

During the last episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about not being included in the opening video package for WWE Crown Jewel and was asked why he thinks he was excluded.

“I have no idea. Here's the deal. I don't care what anybody says. I mean, Arn Anderson was giving me a lecture about kissing WWE's ass at The Last Match. That is the biggest compliment you can ever get as a wrestler is to be at the opening of anything that WWE has. It's not kissing ass for me to say thank you once or to say thank you twice. One of the most difficult things I've ever been through in my life personally, aside from health issues, is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes I wasn’t on the opening of Raw or Smackdown after that bullsh*t when the plane ride from hell came out, which is all bullsh*t which it explained thoroughly in my new documentary, I mean, thoroughly. I am calling some people out big time. So to answer your question, if they had left me off, I wouldn't mind it because I've had my time. It's not my time anymore. But it is something that means a lot to me personally, as it does to everybody else, and I'm sure they would tell you that if they're being honest with you. It's a big deal. You're seen worldwide three times a week. It's a big deal for anybody. Any wrestler that says I don't want to be on the opening of a WWE show is a lying son of a b*tch. I mean, it's the biggest platform with the biggest audience. It’s a huge honor to be there and be part of it. Think about this. How many father-daughters are on the opening of anything? Never in the history of the business.”

On if he thinks Roman Reigns will fight The Rock at WrestleMania.

“I don’t think personally it’s a given that the Rock is going to do it. As much as he might respect Roman, I'm sure they do, all those guys. It's a brotherhood like no other. I don't think The Rock would come back and do a favor. Why would he? Tomorrow morning, what, he goes back to his acting career with a loss? I don't think so. I don't see that happening. It would do the company no good to put the belt on The Rock because he's not going to be a full time wrestler ever again. I've said before, if The Rock happens, that's great. If it doesn't, I would like it to be Cody Rhodes."

On Charles Robinson:

"He likes me being crazy, but doesn't like to participate. He’s just a great kid. Charles Robinson loves going to work as much as any human being alive. He does anything the company asks of him. It’s unheard to see a guy that will do anything to be a part of it, and he’s a great referee too."

On what made him get into the cannabis business:

"Well, I was approached by Chad Bronstein about it and I've never obviously been against it. I just didn't do it because I was wrestling, number one. Number two, I don't think the company would have approved. As a matter of fact, I know they wouldn't have even though it became more acceptable. Number three, I just had never had the opportunity. I think I have had one other time before, but it was still like, I mean, it's basically socially acceptable right now. I mean more and more people I've found out since I've gotten involved, hell, everybody loves marijuana. I mean, they just do. The edibles, my God. I mean, for me personally, a guy that's been eating Xanax since '89, they got me off Xanax. You have to do it proportionately. You don't just don't do it like yank the whole Xanax. You know, but I've been taking a Xanax a day since 1989. When I was in rehab, I got off it then I got back on it. In rehab, I got off everything for 35 days and within an hour of walking off the campus, I was back on everything.”