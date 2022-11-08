WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Viewership Increases For November 7 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2022

The viewership for Monday’s November 7 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network has been revealed. The show featured Austin Theory failing to successfully cash in the Money In The Bank on United States Champion Seth Rollins in the main event.

A report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reveals the 3-hour broadcast drew 1.593 million viewers. This is up from the October 31 Halloween edition that drew 1.500 million viewers.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s broadcast scored 0.43 rating. This is also up from the week prior which scored a 0.36 rating.

Overall the show finished #7 on cable in the demo for the night.


