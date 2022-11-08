WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Producers For Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2022

A complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below has been revealed by Fightful:

 WWE RAW:

- Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match.

- Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.

- Jason Jordan produced all of the Seth Rollins segments.

- Shawn Daivari was the producer for the Elias vs. Otis match.

- Petey Williams produced the segment that set up the women’s WarGames match.

- Kenny Dykstra was the producer for the Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory match.

- Petey Williams produced the Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz match.

- Molly Holly produced the Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross 24/7 Championship match.

WWE Main Event:

- Adam Pearce produced the Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa match.

- Kenny Dykstra produced the Wendy Choo vs. Tamina match.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #raw

