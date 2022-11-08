Producers For Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2022

A complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below has been revealed by Fightful:

WWE RAW:

- Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match.

- Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.

- Jason Jordan produced all of the Seth Rollins segments.

- Shawn Daivari was the producer for the Elias vs. Otis match.

- Petey Williams produced the segment that set up the women’s WarGames match.

- Kenny Dykstra was the producer for the Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory match.

- Petey Williams produced the Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz match.

- Molly Holly produced the Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross 24/7 Championship match.

WWE Main Event:

- Adam Pearce produced the Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa match.

- Kenny Dykstra produced the Wendy Choo vs. Tamina match.