Producers For Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

A complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below has been revealed by Fightful:
- Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match.
- Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.
- Jason Jordan produced all of the Seth Rollins segments.
- Shawn Daivari was the producer for the Elias vs. Otis match.
- Petey Williams produced the segment that set up the women’s WarGames match.
- Kenny Dykstra was the producer for the Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory match.
- Petey Williams produced the Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz match.
- Molly Holly produced the Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross 24/7 Championship match.
- Adam Pearce produced the Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa match.
- Kenny Dykstra produced the Wendy Choo vs. Tamina match.
