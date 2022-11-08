WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Torrie Wilson Reveals WWE Angle She Turned Down

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson was recently interviewed by the Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, where the WWE Hall of Famer revealed she turned down an angel in WWE that "just didn't feel right." Wilson revealed:

“They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my boobs and walk out there naked, and I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could’ve gotten ahead with. But it just didn’t feel right.”

Wilson has been on the cover of several magazines, including FHM and Playboy (which Wilson posed for twice, one featuring both Wilson and Sable).

