WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Wheeler Yuta Believes He's Starting To Improve On The Microphone

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 08, 2022

Wheeler Yuta Believes He's Starting To Improve On The Microphone

Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with the MackMania podcast about becoming more comfortable on the microphone as his AEW career continues.

"Just very recently, I've grabbed the microphone and started to have a lot more talking on the show and that's something I've never...you don't really do that on the independent scene. You just go along, have your match, and that's it. I haven't really done a lot of these interactions, especially not on this scale. That's definitely an area I can improve and I think I'll get better at. I think you can see improvement in the few times that I have cut promos on TV. That's certainly a big area I'd like to improve on and we're getting there, we're continuing to move forward there."

The Young Bucks File Trademark Ahead Of AEW Return

The Young Bucks have filed a trademark for the term "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their upcoming AEW return. The filling was made by Killing t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2022 02:14PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #wheeler yuta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79336/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer