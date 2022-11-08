Wheeler Yuta Believes He's Starting To Improve On The Microphone

Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with the MackMania podcast about becoming more comfortable on the microphone as his AEW career continues.
"Just very recently, I've grabbed the microphone and started to have a lot more talking on the show and that's something I've never...you don't really do that on the independent scene. You just go along, have your match, and that's it. I haven't really done a lot of these interactions, especially not on this scale. That's definitely an area I can improve and I think I'll get better at. I think you can see improvement in the few times that I have cut promos on TV. That's certainly a big area I'd like to improve on and we're getting there, we're continuing to move forward there."
⚡ The Young Bucks File Trademark Ahead Of AEW Return
The Young Bucks have filed a trademark for the term "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their upcoming AEW return. The filling was made by Killing t [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2022 02:14PM
