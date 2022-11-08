The Young Bucks File Trademark Ahead Of AEW Return

The Young Bucks have filed a trademark for the term "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their upcoming AEW return. The filling was made by Killing the Business Inc., The Young Buck’s LLC on November 3.
The term references Kansas’ 1976 hit "Carry on Wayward Son" from the band’s fourth album Leftoverture.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been off AEW television since All Out 2022 following suspension for their involvement in the backstage fight with CM Punk.
⚡ MJF Has Landed Himself A Role In A Big Upcoming Feature Film
Deadline reported that MJF has joined the cast of “The Iron Claw.” This will be MJF’s first feature film. The drama [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2022 02:10PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com