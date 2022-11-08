The Young Bucks File Trademark Ahead Of AEW Return

The Young Bucks have filed a trademark for the term "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their upcoming AEW return. The filling was made by Killing the Business Inc., The Young Buck’s LLC on November 3.

The term references Kansas’ 1976 hit "Carry on Wayward Son" from the band’s fourth album Leftoverture.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been off AEW television since All Out 2022 following suspension for their involvement in the backstage fight with CM Punk.

