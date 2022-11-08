WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Young Bucks File Trademark Ahead Of AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2022

The Young Bucks have filed a trademark for the term "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their upcoming AEW return. The filling was made by Killing the Business Inc., The Young Buck’s LLC on November 3.

The term references Kansas’ 1976 hit "Carry on Wayward Son" from the band’s fourth album Leftoverture.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been off AEW television since All Out 2022 following suspension for their involvement in the backstage fight with CM Punk.

MJF Has Landed Himself A Role In A Big Upcoming Feature Film

Deadline reported that MJF has joined the cast of “The Iron Claw.” This will be MJF’s first feature film.  The drama [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2022 02:10PM


