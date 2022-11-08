MJF Has Landed Himself A Role In A Big Upcoming Feature Film

Deadline reported that MJF has joined the cast of “The Iron Claw.” This will be MJF’s first feature film. The drama will be financed and produced by A24, while Sean Durkin the scriptwriter will be directing it.

It’s unclear what role the AEW star will have but it will be about The Von Erichs, the iconic wrestling family in Texas. Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James are also part of the cast.

