Nikki Cross Won The WWE 24/7 Championship And Then Threw It In The Garbage

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 07, 2022

During tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW, Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship.

What made this interesting, however, is that in a backstage segment she was shown walking backstage and casually dropped the belt in the garbage and kept walking.

You can see the video below.


