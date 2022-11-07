Nikki Cross Won The WWE 24/7 Championship And Then Threw It In The Garbage

During tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW, Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship.
What made this interesting, however, is that in a backstage segment she was shown walking backstage and casually dropped the belt in the garbage and kept walking.
You can see the video below.
Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/2kQb7Ur7jh— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022
