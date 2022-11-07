WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Styles Reveals How Surprised He Was At John Cena's Wrestling Skill

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 07, 2022

AJ Styles was recently a guest on The Halftime Show, where he spoke about how surprised he was when he first wrestled John Cena after arriving in WWE.

"I’ve had a lot of tough opponents throughout my career. I will say that a guy that surprised me with how good he was in the ring would be John Cena. John is not known for being a technical mastermind in the ring, but he’s pretty good. I had some of my better matches against this guy.I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into, there’s a little bit of everything. I had no idea. That’s one of those things where I had a lot to learn. Some guys may not look the part, but they definitely.... His mind for how everything needs to work and transition-wise. He’s just good. He knows what he’s doing. It’s one of those things were you thought, ‘I’m the superior wrestler in the ring,’ but once you get in there with John Cena, you realize, ‘Well, okay, I didn’t know that. Let’s keep going.’ He’s pretty good."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena #aj styles

