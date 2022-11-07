Former AEW World Champion Deleting Twitter

Former AEW World Champion Adam Page has announced today that he will be deleting the app from his phone. Page provided useful links for fans to stay connected:
He tweeted:
i am deleting twitter from my phone.
useful links:
IG: https://instagram.com/hangmanadampage
wrestling: https://allelitewrestling.com
appearance inquiries: @ptappearances
podcast: no
us voting info: https://vote.org
beautiful stallions around the world: https://youtu.be/XGgW6lwku8Y
