Former AEW World Champion Deleting Twitter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 07, 2022

Former AEW World Champion Adam Page has announced today that he will be deleting the app from his phone. Page provided useful links for fans to stay connected:

He tweeted:

i am deleting twitter from my phone.

 
useful links:

IG: https://instagram.com/hangmanadampage

wrestling: https://allelitewrestling.com

 
appearance inquiries: @ptappearances

podcast: no

us voting info: https://vote.org

 
beautiful stallions around the world: https://youtu.be/XGgW6lwku8Y


Tags: #aew #adam page

