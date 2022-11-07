Championship Open Challenge Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW

A championship open challenge will take place on Tonight's episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

WWE has announced that Seth will defend the United States Championship on tonight’s episode:

WWE.com:

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Visionary will turn back the clock and emulate one of his rivals in John Cena as he holds an Open Challenge for the United States Championship.

Since defeating Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago in Brooklyn for the stars-and-stripes championship, Rollins retained against Matt Riddle and took down Austin Theory in a Championship Contender’s Match last week.

Who will challenge Rollins for the title? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

No other matches have yet been announced for the show.