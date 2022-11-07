WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Championship Open Challenge Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 07, 2022

Championship Open Challenge Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW

A championship open challenge will take place on Tonight's episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

WWE has announced that Seth will defend the United States Championship on tonight’s episode:

WWE.com:

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Visionary will turn back the clock and emulate one of his rivals in John Cena as he holds an Open Challenge for the United States Championship.

Since defeating Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago in Brooklyn for the stars-and-stripes championship, Rollins retained against Matt Riddle and took down Austin Theory in a Championship Contender’s Match last week.

Who will challenge Rollins for the title? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

No other matches have yet been announced for the show.


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79324/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer