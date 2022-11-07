WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW 30th Anniversary To Be Titled "RAW is XXX"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 07, 2022

WWE announced a bunch of new dates for the upcoming months, one of which being the location of a Raw 30th anniversary show.

That show will take place on January 30th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

A quick trip to the venue’s website gives us a logo for the show, which is a parody of the old RAW is WAR logo that reads "RAW is XXX."

XXX is of course the roman numeral for 30, but many fans are cracking jokes about it due to the adult nature that it also implies.

Current plans for the show are unknown.


