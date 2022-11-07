Jim Cornette Doesn't Think The Elite Wanted CM Punk In AEW To Begin With

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette spoke about The Elite / CM Punk drama going on in AEW and gave his thoughts on the matter.

“They didn’t want Punk there from the start. I’m talking about the hardly boys [The Young Bucks] and old twinkle toes [Kenny Omega] because he exposed them. These guys he exposed for their limited audience.”

“He [Tony Khan] thought that he could f*cking put together a national wrestling promotion on their [The Elite] backs. When he found out those backs weren’t wide enough to carry it, he had to start bringing in stars. They got somebody [who] was doing numbers.”

“And they were jealous of it because not only was he [Punk] doing bigger numbers than they were, but he was doing it with wrestling instead of their brand of convoluted western swing dancing. So those three guys they needed Punk out of there because he was exposing the whole myth of The Elite as this massive powerful force around wrestling.”