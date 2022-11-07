Chris Jericho Recalls John Cena Out-Drinking Him In Alaska

In Chris Jericho's third book, The Best In The World: At What I Have No Idea, a story was told about John Cena defeating him at drinking in Anchorage, Alaska.

“The WWE had been promoting my return for a week with an amazing video package they’d put together using footage from Download that made Fozzy look like the biggest band on the planet, and the crowd was pumped and ready to see me. I started the show doing a promo with John Cena, and the fans responded to me like a babyface right off the bat.”

“The promo went great, as did our main-event match; it was always fun to work with him. It was also fun to share a few cocktails together, so we went out for a few celebratory drinks after the show. The night ended up being pretty tame, but that wasn’t always the case when the two of us were together.”

“I’m not exactly Bon Scott, and I don’t drink all the time (despite what a lot of stories might suggest), but when I let loose, it’s not often someone bests me when the Yeah Boy’s (vodka and ice) are flowing. But much to my chagrin, whenever I’ve gone head to head with Cena on the drinking fields, I usually lose.”

“I suffered my worst defeat to John Cena a few years earlier when we toured Alaska (despite it being forty degrees below zero, he wore jean shorts the whole time and never complained about the cold). After a show in Anchorage, we hit the bar to keep warm and went pretty hard for a few hours.”

“There were plenty of fans hanging around, and John started counseling a troubled young couple, giving them marital advice like a beefy Dr. Phil. They were listening intently and, after some deep soul-searching, agreed with Dr. John that they were made for each other and should call off their impending divorce. Their marriage saved, we staggered back to my room to have a few more drinks.”

“When we got upstairs, I opened the door, and that’s the last thing I remembered until I woke up fully clothed under the covers of my bed a few hours later. I had no idea where I was and almost screamed when I saw a dark figure sitting in the corner of the room.”

“As my bloodshot eyes adjusted to the light, I realized the dark figure was John Cena, still drinking and scrolling through my iPod. In the ultimate show of drinking dominance, John had taken off my shoes, tucked me into bed, and was drinking MY beer while listening to MY tunes.”