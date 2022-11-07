WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Anna Jay Opens Up About Leaving The Dark Order For The Jericho Appreciation Society

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 07, 2022

Anna Jay was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where she explained why she left the Dark Order and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.

"Well, I’ll start off by saying I’ll love my Dark Order guys, but it’s kind of one of those things where I could never turn down an opportunity to work with someone like Chris Jericho. He’s someone who’s probably the most talented person I know in the wrestling business, so to work with him is really an honor and something I never thought I would be able to do. So that’s the main reason, I would say, and also to be able to tag with Tay again, to have TayJay still be in the ring, so I think those are the main reasons. But yeah, Chris Jericho is great, and I’m so happy that I get to work with him."

On working as a heel:

“Yeah, I like doing that. I think it’s a little fun to play someone maybe who I’m really not. I don’t think I would say I’m like that in real life, so I think it’s really fun. It’s also something different to do and to challenge myself, so I’m really glad I’ve been able to do that just because to change characters is something that’s not maybe the most easiest thing, but like I said, it’s challenging me, and I’ve loved every second of it."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #anna jay

