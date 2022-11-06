Matt Cardona Talks Difficulty Of Performing In "The Last Match" Musical

Matt Cardona recently spoke on the Notsam Wrestling Podcast about participating in The Last Match musical, and not realizing how difficult it would be.

“So I did the first two shows and — not that I thought it was going to be easy, ’cause I did not. I did not anticipate how hard and how stressful it would be right. So the whole crew had, you know, a week and a half, two weeks of rehearsals. I’m actually still an active wrestler, I was in the UK wrestling. So I came and had maybe three or four days of rehearsals. I had to memorize this whole script. Listen, I’ll tell you the truth: I didn’t read the whole script, you know? I mean, I did that point but when I accepted the role, I just read up to my part. I said, ‘Oh okay, that’s it,’ right? I didn’t realize like, I’m the main dude. So I’m in the entire thing, which was entirely — it’s something I’m not used to. Because like okay, wrestling, you get ready for your match, the match is over, you can relax. Uh uh, not here. You gotta go do your next scene, and your next scene, and your next scene, and then — holy s**t. The finish of the show is the match!”

On the match itself:

“When I got to rehearsals I got the match down in a second right easy, right? Easy, that’s that was the easiest part… the dialogue, back and forth, it’s not just like a bunch of different promos. It’s dialogue back and forth. That’s what was very, very challenging. And luckily the rest of the cast and crew were so encouraging, so understanding. They’re probably talking s**t about me behind my back? To my face, they really made me feel comfortable and that that helped a lot and it went a long way.”

On how he felt about his performance: