Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Bryan Danielson Has Been "Under-Serviced" In AEW

During the latest episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how AEW is handling Bryan Danielson. He believes Danielson needs better writing and opportunities:

"Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written. … It’s become a part of his backstage interviews, where there is a little bit of people questioning his motivation and not his toughness, so to speak, but just his reasoning and rational, and this son-of-a-bitch has had enough."