John Laurainitis Once Forced A WWE Coach To Go Home And Change Because He Was Wearing Sweatpants

Tom Pritchard was recently a guest on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, where he revealed a story about John Laurainitis and sweatpants.
“You know I had an office on the fourth floor, right? (…) I didn’t belong on the fourth floor. I wore my sweatsuit, my sweatpants, my gym clothes, my workout stuff because I figured I was a coach. And then John Laurinaitis saw me one time, ‘I need you to dress more professionally.’ So that was on a Friday, and I knew he was going to be on the road on Monday so guess what I came in wearing on a Monday, my sweatpants.”
“He called the office to check and see what I was wearing. He really did. And Andrew Russo put the call in to me. He says you got to call one whatever else I picked up, ‘hey Tommy, what are you wearing today?’ [imitating Laurinaitis], he goes, ‘I can make it to where you could wear sweatpants everyday if you want.’ I said, ‘No John, I understand.’ And I lived right around the corner from the office, so I went home and changed.”
