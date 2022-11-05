WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

John Laurainitis Once Forced A WWE Coach To Go Home And Change Because He Was Wearing Sweatpants

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 05, 2022

John Laurainitis Once Forced A WWE Coach To Go Home And Change Because He Was Wearing Sweatpants

Tom Pritchard was recently a guest on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, where he revealed a story about John Laurainitis and sweatpants.

“You know I had an office on the fourth floor, right? (…) I didn’t belong on the fourth floor. I wore my sweatsuit, my sweatpants, my gym clothes, my workout stuff because I figured I was a coach. And then John Laurinaitis saw me one time, ‘I need you to dress more professionally.’ So that was on a Friday, and I knew he was going to be on the road on Monday so guess what I came in wearing on a Monday, my sweatpants.”

“He called the office to check and see what I was wearing. He really did. And Andrew Russo put the call in to me. He says you got to call one whatever else I picked up, ‘hey Tommy, what are you wearing today?’ [imitating Laurinaitis], he goes, ‘I can make it to where you could wear sweatpants everyday if you want.’ I said, ‘No John, I understand.’ And I lived right around the corner from the office, so I went home and changed.”

JTG Recalls Getting Fired From WWE For Going Off Script

JTG was recently a guest on Wrestling With Rip Rogers, where he spoke about a moment where a match with Cryme Tyme facing Trevor Murdoch and [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 11, 2022 06:26PM

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #john laurainitis #tom pritchard

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79301/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer