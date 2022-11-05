WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks and Naomi Appear In WWE Signature

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi were featured in the WWE signature intro which aired prior to Crown Jewel today. The duo has not been in the video for some time since they were suspended indefinitely from WWE in the summer when they walked out of the company.

Placing them in the intro seems a curious move considering they have yet to return to screen yet and some are speculating that production aired the wrong video intro as some elements were missing such as Ric Flair's Wooo which was recently added back, and also Cody Rhodes.


