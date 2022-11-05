World Title Eliminator Tournament Match Announced Set AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a match from the Championship Eliminator Tournament will be taking place on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
The company has announced Eddie Kingston will be taking on Ethan Page in singles competition as part of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament.
.@MadKing1981 takes on #TheFirm's @OfficialEGO in an #AEWFullGear World Title Eliminator Match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/nPHPXiHYB2— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2022
