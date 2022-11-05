WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

World Title Eliminator Tournament Match Announced Set AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 05, 2022

World Title Eliminator Tournament Match Announced Set AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a match from the Championship Eliminator Tournament will be taking place on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The company has announced Eddie Kingston will be taking on Ethan Page in singles competition as part of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Read more AEW news:

Jon Moxley Opens Up About How Bad His Alcohol Issues Got

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Matt Koesters of the Cincinatti Enquirer about his alcohol issues before he sought treatment and rehab. &l [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 04, 2022 01:02PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79299/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer