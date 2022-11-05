News On WarGames Matches For WWE Survivor Series 2022

The 2022 Survivor Series event will take place on Saturday, November 26, and feature the WarGames matches which have become an annual tradition at NXT events.
During an official trailer shown during today's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, it confirmed that the matches will contain "ten competitors" across "two rings".
Past WarGames matches have featured two or three teams, with each containing between three and five participants.
El video package de Survivor Series WarGames es una maravilla. Vibras de NXT.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/eiXBFUpzvI— 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@TurnHeelWres) November 5, 2022
